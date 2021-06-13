Robert J. Bishop Sells 25,000 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Robert J. Bishop sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $625,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,817.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:UFI opened at $25.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $465.02 million, a P/E ratio of -93.14 and a beta of 0.83. Unifi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27.

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $178.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.80 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UFI. TheStreet raised shares of Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Unifi by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unifi during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the first quarter valued at about $638,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Unifi by 2.6% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 267,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Unifi during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.