Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 124.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,945 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $559,182,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $558,908,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 12.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,479,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,764,000 after purchasing an additional 377,033 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,447,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,114,000 after purchasing an additional 241,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,434,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,902,000 after purchasing an additional 979,408 shares in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $104.41 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $51.43 and a 12-month high of $106.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8782 per share. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.07.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.