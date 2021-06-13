Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 122.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,260 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $85,945,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,936,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,214,000 after purchasing an additional 965,567 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $83.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

