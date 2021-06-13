Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU) Short Interest Up 550.0% in May

Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the May 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of Rooshine stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.50. 483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240. Rooshine has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08.

About Rooshine

Choose Rain, Inc collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store.

