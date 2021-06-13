Roots (TSE:ROOT) Shares Up 7.3%

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) shares shot up 7.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.86 and last traded at C$3.81. 122,079 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 60,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.55.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROOT. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Roots from C$3.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Roots from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$164.15 million and a PE ratio of 12.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.39.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

