Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.5625 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $459.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $460.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.67.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $5,014,130 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roper Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.