Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 73 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. JLP Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 50,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,425,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

NYSE AMT opened at $268.35 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.68. The company has a market cap of $121.78 billion, a PE ratio of 62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.77%.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,734 shares of company stock worth $15,758,862. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.