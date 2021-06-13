Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) Short Interest Up 104.2% in May

Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a growth of 104.2% from the May 13th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rovio Entertainment Oyj in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Rovio Entertainment Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS ROVVF remained flat at $$7.98 on Friday. Rovio Entertainment Oyj has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $8.30.

Rovio Entertainment Oyj, a games-first entertainment company, creates, develops, and publishes mobile games in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Games, Brand Licensing, and Other segments. The company offers various mobile games through mobile application stores; produces movies; and licenses the Angry Birds brand to consumer and entertainment products, as well as develops a cloud-based game service.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Rovio Entertainment Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rovio Entertainment Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.