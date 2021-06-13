Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €7.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CBK. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.35) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €4.20 ($4.94) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.72 ($6.73).

ETR:CBK opened at €6.52 ($7.67) on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a one year low of €3.73 ($4.38) and a one year high of €6.87 ($8.08). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.86.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

