Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €104.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PUM. UBS Group set a €100.20 ($117.88) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €94.59 ($111.28).

ETR:PUM opened at €93.28 ($109.74) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €90.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.81. Puma has a one year low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a one year high of €95.24 ($112.05).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

