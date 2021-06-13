Royal Bank of Canada Increases Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Price Target to C$26.00

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Transcontinental from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Transcontinental has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.83.

Transcontinental stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.97. Transcontinental has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $21.77.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

