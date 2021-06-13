Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $242.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $262.00 to $242.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.10.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $193.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $306.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.56.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $361,040.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,793.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $654,975,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,577 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,956,000 after buying an additional 1,342,210 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,453,000 after buying an additional 1,244,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,203.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227,475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,772,000 after buying an additional 1,174,177 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

