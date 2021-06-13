Royal Bank of Canada Raises Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target to GBX 610

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) in a research note released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 555.09 ($7.25).

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 621 ($8.11) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 567.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of GBX 506.20 ($6.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 630.40 ($8.24).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

