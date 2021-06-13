Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.93.

Separately, Redburn Partners raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

RDS/A stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.42. 3,424,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.36.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

