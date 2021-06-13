RR Advisors LLC Invests $1.70 Million in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

RR Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 165,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000. Range Resources accounts for 0.4% of RR Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Range Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 7.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 857,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after buying an additional 540,362 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 490,871 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $354,845.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.68.

RRC opened at $16.02 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

