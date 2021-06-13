Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 13,880 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $9,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock opened at $110.84 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.70. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 692.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $89,429.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,443.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total value of $164,541.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 412,010 shares of company stock worth $59,261,029. 19.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on Z. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

