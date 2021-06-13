Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 15,053 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dover were worth $9,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.91.

NYSE DOV opened at $151.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $90.03 and a twelve month high of $155.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Dover’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.