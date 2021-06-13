Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,005 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 498,180 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of BOX worth $9,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 196,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in BOX by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BOX by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BOX by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,648,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,374,000 after acquiring an additional 644,131 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -124.99 and a beta of 1.28. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $26.47.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

