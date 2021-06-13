Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 16,282 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,282 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $10,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 24.6% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 41,728 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter worth about $612,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Genpact by 62.1% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of G opened at $45.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.31. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,921,106.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,625 shares of company stock worth $9,638,944 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

G has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

