S Robson Walton Sells 533,497 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 533,497 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total value of $74,433,501.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,884,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walmart alerts:

On Friday, June 11th, S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $244,728,611.55.

On Monday, June 7th, S Robson Walton sold 455,954 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $64,239,359.06.

On Friday, June 4th, S Robson Walton sold 356,888 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $50,596,011.76.

On Thursday, May 27th, S Robson Walton sold 703,238 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total value of $100,246,576.90.

On Tuesday, May 25th, S Robson Walton sold 1,338,879 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total value of $190,348,427.43.

On Friday, May 21st, S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $73,773,717.41.

On Wednesday, May 19th, S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $82,999,211.25.

On Friday, March 19th, S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $53,946,527.10.

On Wednesday, March 17th, S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $64,059,886.40.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $140.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $394.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.