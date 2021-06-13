Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Safran from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Safran stock opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.81. Safran has a 1 year low of $23.84 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $64.03 billion, a PE ratio of 68.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. Safran’s payout ratio is 16.36%.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

