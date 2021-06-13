Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Acquires 755 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,098 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BUD. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 3.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.16. 588,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $157.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.40. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $47.80 and a 52 week high of $79.14.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BUD shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

