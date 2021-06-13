Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 134,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,735,000. PayPal comprises about 2.8% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,183,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $271.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,494,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,439,195. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.89 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

