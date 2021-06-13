Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,613 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $12,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Unity Software by 538.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 382,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,407,000 after purchasing an additional 322,879 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter worth $818,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter worth $332,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter worth $6,780,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:U traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.45. 4,134,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106,436. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $174.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.83.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.10.

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total transaction of $22,009,859.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,179,275 shares in the company, valued at $525,023,106.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $3,366,299.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,944,001.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 939,652 shares of company stock valued at $89,544,002.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

