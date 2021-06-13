Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Short Interest Update

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the May 13th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sandvik AB (publ) stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.05. The stock had a trading volume of 51,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,734. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.26. Sandvik AB has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $29.04. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SDVKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SEB Equity Research cut Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. HSBC raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 256.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,970,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,137,609 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Sandvik AB (publ) worth $81,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. It offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools. The company also provides mining and construction equipment and tools, such as crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, and parts and services.

