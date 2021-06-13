Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $138.17 Million

Analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will post $138.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.94 million to $142.40 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted sales of $124.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year sales of $534.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $533.60 million to $534.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $500.43 million, with estimates ranging from $495.46 million to $505.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $133.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.78 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,292,000 after buying an additional 225,566 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,658,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,445,000 after buying an additional 54,046 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 846,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,773,000 after buying an additional 47,892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,542,000 after buying an additional 69,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 760,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,020,000 after buying an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $48.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.