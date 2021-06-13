Sangoma Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) Short Interest Down 60.9% in May

Sangoma Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the May 13th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

OTCMKTS SAMOF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,632. Sangoma Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $4.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAMOF shares. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Sangoma Technologies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

