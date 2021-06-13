Savills plc (LON:SVS) Insider Simon J. B. Shaw Sells 54,888 Shares

Savills plc (LON:SVS) insider Simon J. B. Shaw sold 54,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,213 ($15.85), for a total value of £665,791.44 ($869,860.78).
LON SVS opened at GBX 1,193 ($15.59) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,184.64. Savills plc has a 1-year low of GBX 711.50 ($9.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,282 ($16.75).
About Savills
