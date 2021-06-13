Savills plc (LON:SVS) Insider Simon J. B. Shaw Sells 54,888 Shares

Savills plc (LON:SVS) insider Simon J. B. Shaw sold 54,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,213 ($15.85), for a total value of £665,791.44 ($869,860.78).

LON SVS opened at GBX 1,193 ($15.59) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,184.64. Savills plc has a 1-year low of GBX 711.50 ($9.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,282 ($16.75).

Get Savills alerts:

About Savills

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.