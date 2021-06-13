Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Holdings Raised by Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.

Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.33. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

