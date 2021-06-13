Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $94,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $102.95 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $71.06 and a 1 year high of $102.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.86.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.