Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 18,763 SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,763 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,911,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,541,000 after buying an additional 2,386,964 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 5,100.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,469,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after buying an additional 1,441,631 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 1,183.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 967,411 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after buying an additional 892,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 868,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 595,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $3,377,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 6.15.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.38 million. Equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SM. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

