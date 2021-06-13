Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 3,564 Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Ambarella by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 5,616 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $628,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 41,838 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $4,685,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,341,814 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $101.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.41 and a beta of 1.38. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.77.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.