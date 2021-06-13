Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HQY stock opened at $78.51 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $429,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,291,572.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,315,080 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HQY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.55.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

