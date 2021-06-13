Sciencast Management LP Purchases 2,427 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Sciencast Management LP raised its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 107.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 75,490 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 104.5% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 109,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,146,000 after purchasing an additional 76,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at $3,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys stock opened at $94.90 on Friday. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $104.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

