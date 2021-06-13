Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 15,275 Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 12.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 176,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 5.5% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 212,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth approximately $6,224,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ORI opened at $26.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.15. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $45,818 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

