Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 6,148 BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,148 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,114,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,289,000 after buying an additional 23,836 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 23.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,249,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,206,000 after buying an additional 804,722 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,120,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,829,000 after buying an additional 300,839 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,584,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,516,000 after buying an additional 172,555 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 853,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,470,000 after buying an additional 21,010 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $64.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,597.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $554,377 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

