Scotiabank Increases Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$34.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SU. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. CSFB set a C$35.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.24.

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$30.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.60. The company has a market cap of C$45.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,687.22. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.28 and a twelve month high of C$31.07.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.6008485 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4,666.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

