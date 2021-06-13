Scotiabank Increases Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target to C$5.25

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRZ. CIBC dropped their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Transat A.T. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of C$4.11.

Transat A.T. stock opened at C$5.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Transat A.T. has a one year low of C$3.56 and a one year high of C$6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.24 million and a PE ratio of -0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.83.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($2.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($3.04) by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$41.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$67.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Transat A.T. will post -4.3200003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

