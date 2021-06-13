Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,499 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on STX. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.96.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $96.77 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $106.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.94.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,279 shares of company stock worth $18,751,510 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

