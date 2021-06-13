SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SecureWorks Corp. offers intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches; detect malicious activity in real time; prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches and predict emerging threats. Its integrated suite of solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting as well as incident response. SecureWorks Corp. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $18.97 on Thursday. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.26 and a beta of 1.11.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 549,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 291,872 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SecureWorks by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 20,235 shares during the period. 9.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

See Also: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SecureWorks (SCWX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.