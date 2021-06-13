Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,895 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $24,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $167.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.53. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $167.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,486. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $1,573,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,173.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,936 shares of company stock worth $10,780,627 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

