Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,735 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.23% of Aspen Technology worth $22,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total transaction of $84,538.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,190.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,631,021.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares in the company, valued at $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,098 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,793 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $139.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.45. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.55 and a twelve month high of $162.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The business had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

