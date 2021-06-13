Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,582 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $22,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,328,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,325 shares of company stock worth $3,168,819 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.60.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $561.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $556.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $199.70 and a fifty-two week high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

