Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 15.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $27,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $383,608,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4,782.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,573 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 958,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,395,000 after acquiring an additional 519,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,241,878,000 after acquiring an additional 306,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,157,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,968,000 after acquiring an additional 245,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.92.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $1,710,438.40. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,022,679 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $263.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.91. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.15 and a 1-year high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

