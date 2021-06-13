Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,530 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 17,469 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $29,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $164.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $132.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.81. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $167.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.11.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

