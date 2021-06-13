Selfkey Price Up 14.1% Over Last Week (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last week, Selfkey has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. One Selfkey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Selfkey has a total market cap of $50.24 million and $38.04 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00059478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.72 or 0.00801759 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.09 or 0.08053180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00083959 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,613,195,381 coins. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.