Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 116,500 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the May 13th total of 215,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 636,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Sequential Brands Group news, major shareholder Martha Stewart sold 3,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $35,338.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sequential Brands Group stock. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. Sequential Brands Group comprises approximately 0.2% of Siguler Guff Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC owned approximately 3.71% of Sequential Brands Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 10.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sequential Brands Group stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. Sequential Brands Group has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.87.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The textile maker reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.40 by ($9.13). Sequential Brands Group had a negative net margin of 99.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $22.96 million during the quarter.

About Sequential Brands Group

Sequential Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns various consumer brands in the active and lifestyle categories. The company licenses its brands for a range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, fashion accessories, and home goods. Its brands include Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, Joe's, GAIAM, Ellen Tracy, William Rast, Heelys, Caribbean Joe, DVS, and SPRI.

