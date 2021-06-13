Serafino Iacono Acquires 6,000 Shares of Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) Stock

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) Director Serafino Iacono acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.02 per share, with a total value of C$30,119.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,639,037 shares in the company, valued at C$8,227,801.84.

Gran Colombia Gold stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$5.01. The company had a trading volume of 988,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of C$492.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.33. Gran Colombia Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$4.95 and a 1 year high of C$8.40.

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$129.07 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Gran Colombia Gold Corp. will post 1.6699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Gran Colombia Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 4.56%.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Gran Colombia Gold from C$9.88 to C$9.46 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Gran Colombia Gold Company Profile

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

