SharedStake Reaches Market Capitalization of $409,487.12 (SGT)

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One SharedStake coin can currently be purchased for about $2.73 or 0.00007615 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SharedStake has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar. SharedStake has a total market cap of $409,487.12 and approximately $4,795.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00056388 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.37 or 0.00168414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.00195053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $394.77 or 0.01101257 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,003.64 or 1.00436240 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SharedStake Profile

SharedStake’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

Buying and Selling SharedStake

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SharedStake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SharedStake using one of the exchanges listed above.

