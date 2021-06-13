SHIBA INU Price Reaches $0.0000 (SHIB)

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. One SHIBA INU coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SHIBA INU has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar. SHIBA INU has a total market cap of $2.49 billion and approximately $341.58 million worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00055911 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.00172861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.49 or 0.00190318 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.16 or 0.01110084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,115.89 or 1.00209093 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002618 BTC.

SHIBA INU Coin Profile

SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . SHIBA INU’s official website is www.shiba.win . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

SHIBA INU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIBA INU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIBA INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

